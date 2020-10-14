Editor,
It’s quite clear that the voices of the people in San Mateo have been working overtime to encourage the right decision be made regarding measures Y and R. However, we are slowly seeing that those voices are being overlooked or just ignored. Special interests and self-serving groups seem to feel an entitlement to push the envelope with local elected officials and disregard the will of the residents.
This has been labeled a David and Goliath situation given that developers and special interests are spending enormous amounts of money to lure voters into a false assumption that this effort is in their best interest. Does anyone question the fact that big developers are behind Measure R and encouraging a no vote on Measure Y? Do you think this proposed housing is for the benefit of the people or developer’s pockets? Residents have worked very hard on this so who are elected leaders listening to; the people who elected them or the special interests who put out big money? Former Mayor Claire Mack’s support of Measure Y, speaks volumes.
How can anyone consider planning for higher density living, post-COVID? We’re going through changing times, and the stakes are high. Cities and suburbs are being overwhelmed and controlled by developers who have been given free reign by Sacramento lawmakers. Time to stop this and support the will of the residents in San Mateo. Vote yes on Y and no on R.
Linda Koelling
Foster City
The letter writer is the
former mayor of Foster City.
