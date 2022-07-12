Editor,
Oh poor, Michael Oberg. I think he’s worse than Jorge Adahl in his contempt for everything Republican and Trump. Well, check that.
Is Oberg that naive to think that any president of either party would nominate someone not friendly to his own party or thinking. Interesting since they all fall into line with his liberal mindset that he doesn’t mention Bill Clinton nominating Chief Justices Ginsburg and Breyer and Obama nominating Sotomyer and Kagan, all progressive thinkers. That’s two presidents nominating and getting elected four liberal Supreme Court Justices.
Clinton was going to nominate a pro-abortion justice and he is on record stating so and did it twice. Ditto Obama. Clinton also wanted to balance the court that leaned conservative with the previous two presidents (Reagan and H.W. Bush) nominating their choices. Trump just had the fortune to be able to nominate three Justices of his liking and Biden picked a very liberal one in Ketanji Brown Jackson. One day the court will lean the other way. Just not today. Or tomorrow.
Oberg should just lick his wounds and accept the fact that, barring any unforseen circumstances, the Supreme Court will lean right for many years to come.
Bob Wackerman
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.