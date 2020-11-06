Editor:
While we may not know who will be our president for the next four years, we do know, thanks to the good voters of the three counties that compose the San Francisco Peninsula, that the commuter rail system will continue to serve communities from San Francisco to Gilroy for the foreseeable future.
As a frequent Caltrain rider, I want to thank everyone who voted yes on Measure RR. Frankly, due to the low ridership caused by the pandemic, I questioned whether the measure would even receive a majority vote, let alone the two-thirds threshold needed for passage in San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties.
A big thank you to retiring state Sen. Jerry Hill for authoring the legislation that enabled this historic vote that allowed the three Peninsula counties to act as a region, connected by a historic rail line central to its development and will now play a critical role in a climate-challenged world as it transforms from polluting diesel to zero-emission electric power.
If you haven’t taken the train recently, please consider doing so. Most conductors are vigilant about enforcing the mask requirement — announcing that it “must cover your nose and mouth;” there are lots of available seats to ensure social distancing, and on many trains, the connecting doors between cars are propped open to improve ventilation.
Now that we’ve saved Caltrain — let’s use it!
Irvin Dawid
Burlingame
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.