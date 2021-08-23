Editor,
Being confined to a wheelchair for over five years I have visited all the restaurants that Matt Grocott mentioned in his article and many more in San Carlos. I have never had a problem or felt uncomfortable in any of them.
It’s unfortunate that some people enjoy making life difficult for others emotionally and financially. The financial responsibility for ADA compliance should not only be on the tenants but the owners who lease their buildings to them if knowing they are not ADA compliant.
In the future the city of San Carlos planning and building departments should inform future tenants when applying for use or building permits about ADA requirements. This would help to eliminate unknown costly upgrades.
Harry Turiello
San Carlos
