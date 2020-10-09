Editor,
1991 saw the overwhelming passage of Measure H, an initiative put forward by residents to protect our city which, at the time, was under siege by high-rise development proposals.
Measure H was vehemently opposed by the City Council, Chamber of Commerce and the real estate and developer interests. But residents prevailed, and much of the City Council lost their seats as a result. Renewed in 2004 as Measure P, it will expire at the end of this year unless you vote yes on Measure Y and no on Measure R.
Measure Y continues height protections, community benefits and affordable housing requirements. Measure R severely dilutes them.
Measure R misrepresents its true motivation. Created to sow voter confusion, the real estate development interests behind the no on Y/yes on R campaigns would like nothing more than for both measures to fail. By diluting the vote, it’s possible that neither measure will receive the 50%+ majority of votes needed to become law. If this occurs, then three City Council votes is all it will take to override development guidelines anywhere in San Mateo, effectively rolling back the calendar to 1990.
Opponents of Measure Y will be pleased if Measure R passes, but they will be gleefully popping Champagne to celebrate the beginning of an unrestricted building bonanza if both measures fail. The City Council will once again be in their corner and it will be the Wild West of development once again. This will be devastating for the voice of residents in determining the future growth of our community.
For more information visit www.smartergrowthsm.com.
Rick Karp
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.