When I suffered a broken shoulder at work, I was denied treatment by California Worker’s Compensation for two years. When I injured my knee at work, I waited weeks for an appointment at San Mateo County Hospital. At the examination, the doctor popped my knee out of joint, prescribed pain medication, and then sent me on my way. After losing my apartment and running up credit card bills while living in a car, I found out I had a torn knee ligament and cartilage damage. I do not want the state of California involved in my medical treatment.
Regarding the Jan. 10 story “San Mateo considers single-payer health care support,” single-payer health care run by the state will be a disaster. The current proposal does not mention care for citizens who work. The headlines are about how California will cover undocumented residents and nonresidents seeking abortions. If the state could not handle mailing checks to unemployed workers during the pandemic, how can the state manage health care for everyone? How many new employees will have to be hired during a nursing shortage?
I agree with Councilmember Eric Rodriguez. Health care is beyond the purview of the City Council. Passing a resolution in support of California’s legislative overreach does not represent me.
I would like the council to maintain roads that are currently unsuitable for bicycles or for cars. Monitor heavy construction equipment so San Mater doesn’t have more damaged water mains.
We now have license plate reading parking meters downtown. When you pay with cash at the meters, the proper amount of parking time often registers incorrectly, a “No Refunds” message displays, and no receipt is provided.
Deal with the daily needs of San Mateo residents. Don’t seek headlines.
Bill Williams
San Mateo
