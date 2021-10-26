Editor,
I am very appreciative of the Daily Journal allowing me to express my opinions in the letters to the editor section. And I’d hope that I’m not always harping about the same subjects (people) and subject matter like some others seem to do. Someone like letter writer Jorg Aadahl who doesn’t seem to come up with more compelling subject matter than the Republicans and Donald Trump. To Mr. Aadahl I say, “you’ve made your point.” You have been harping about the voter fraud conspiracy since day one. Show us you are more articulate and broad minded by, say, commenting on ADUs or redistricting or the vacancy rate in downtown San Mateo and offer proactive solutions. Your continuing whine about Republicans and former President Trump is becoming tiresome.
As I’ve mentioned in previous letters to the editor, I’m all for freedom of speech, expression, etc. It’s our constitutional right. But your broken record of the same focus of attention relative to Trump and the Republican party is getting to be mundane. Move on.
Bob Wackerman
San Mateo
