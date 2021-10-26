Editor,

I am very appreciative of the Daily Journal allowing me to express my opinions in the letters to the editor section. And I’d hope that I’m not always harping about the same subjects (people) and subject matter like some others seem to do. Someone like letter writer Jorg Aadahl who doesn’t seem to come up with more compelling subject matter than the Republicans and Donald Trump. To Mr. Aadahl I say, “you’ve made your point.” You have been harping about the voter fraud conspiracy since day one. Show us you are more articulate and broad minded by, say, commenting on ADUs or redistricting or the vacancy rate in downtown San Mateo and offer proactive solutions. Your continuing whine about Republicans and former President Trump is becoming tiresome. 

As I’ve mentioned in previous letters to the editor, I’m all for freedom of speech, expression, etc. It’s our constitutional right. But your broken record of the same focus of attention relative to Trump and the Republican party is getting to be mundane. Move on.

Bob Wackerman 

San Mateo

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription