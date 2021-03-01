Editor,
Thank you for the recent article on San Carlos and pedestrian safety upgrades (“San Carlos seeks new pedestrian safety upgrades” in the Feb. 13-15 edition).
I want to thank you both for your assistance in bringing up the issue of safe streets for people on foot and on bicycles.
I strongly wish that Public Works had sought out public comments from the start of the project and had gathered input on both pedestrian and bicycle access.
I hope that the project can still be modified to have painted bike safety areas before the bump outs (or a bike track cut through the bump out). We just moved closer to this intersection and I want my two children to be able to bike safely there. I raced bicycles at a national level in college and it is very important to me that my family can bike safely in our city. Thank you for supporting that.
Kate Elsley
San Carlos
