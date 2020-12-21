Editor,
I used to think that practically all Americans believed in democracy, our Constitution and rule of law. This was the common base that tied us all together, even if we disagreed on specific policies (taxes, immigration, health care, defense, etc.). I assumed that we’d all abide by the results of an election. If our person lost, we’d just figure that we needed to do a better job of convincing our fellow citizens in the next election in a few years.
But the actions of President Trump, 18 state attorneys general and 126 members of Congress (all Republicans) to ignore the election results and over throw the vote of the people tells me I was wrong.
Folks, our democracy is fragile and at great risk. If you want to retain it, we have a lot of hard work to do.
Kenneth Abreu
San Mateo
(0) comments
