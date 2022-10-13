Editor,
The city of San Mateo does not have to worry about a reduction of reproductive rights if certain candidates get elected to the City Council (letter by Elaine Salinger). Even before Proposition 1 likely passes, the governor and the Legislature have guaranteed that, committing over $200 million this year to expand reproductive services. San Mateo has its own problems: crime, affordable housing, struggling small business and traffic. And Rod Linhares is the right choice to address these problems.
