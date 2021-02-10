Editor,
The Daily Journal seems to be the lone newspaper in Northern California which devotes attention to the altered California High-Speed Rail project, as shown by your weekend story “State pushes back deadline of high-speed rail construction” of the authority’s CEO in a Feb. 5 letter to the Biden administration requesting a one-year completion extension for a track section in the Central Valley. The High-Speed Rail Authority fails continually to admit to the public that the 119-mile segment is not electrified, doesn’t reach Bakersfield and doesn’t start in Madera. Although now conceding even that misbegotten endeavor won’t be finished until 2023, in the face of a 2022 federal deadline. The authority disregards its failure to complete acquisition of land necessary for the route, that all it has built thus far are bridges, viaducts and crossings, that the actual segment begins in Chowchilla and ends in Wascoe, about 30 miles north of Bakersfield, requiring any passenger to take a bus to Bakersfield.
Voters and taxpayers were promised by others and me (as author of the 1996 legislation creating the authority and campaign chairman of the 2008 general bond measure of $9,950,000,000) that a genuine electrified rail system would be operating by now from San Francisco through the Central Valley to Los Angeles in two hours and 40 minutes. Instead, that business plan was changed completely in 2010 under the Jerry Brown administration and taxpayers’ money squandered on expenditures of most of the general obligation bond proceeds approved by voters in 2008. Let’s see if the current governor and the one party Legislature can stop the lies to taxpayers and restore the 2008 business plan promised to them.
Judge Quentin L. Kopp (Ret.)
San Francisco
The letter writer is a former state senator and retired San Mateo County Superior Court judge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.