So our “recall” is underway. The candidate statements would make comedian John Oliver proud. What a menagerie of characters. Seems everything not working quite to our specification is to be blamed on Gov. Newsom.
Our democracy seems to be creaking under the needs to be retooled and updated. We have a party in decline and using various sleights of hand to cling to power such as the obsolete Electoral College and the ability to gerrymander voting districts to suit the incumbents as well as legislation to diminish the vote count of those suspected of voting for the opposition. California has gone with nonpartisan panels to redistrict for the satisfaction of all. Yet this simple fix is totally ignored by the more contentious states. The National Interstate Popular Vote Compact which California has already signed up for (please Google) would go a far piece to remedy that bizarre reality of a president being bestowed the office and yet lose the popular vote. The world is aghast at our dysfunctionality. Unbridled greed has cemented in the power blocs that direct our congress due to unbridled contributions and poor conflict of interest monitoring.
Well on with the show.
Mike Caggiano
San Mateo
