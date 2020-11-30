Editor,
The manufacturing of an average electric car battery releases as much carbon into the atmosphere as an average conventional car running for eight years. To this we have to add the carbon released when such a battery is recycled at the end of its useful life. My point is that the progressives are pushing technologies which only look good when glossing over the grim scientific facts in political speeches. The bottom line is that we have no miraculous technology which would reverse climate change in the face of humanity’s unbridled multiplication.
Our modern, real economies are inexorably driven by the ever growing needs and greed for affluence of an ever larger number of us. Any progressive accords, policies and mandates which do not take into account this basic fact are doomed to fail. The same masses who voted out Trump out of sheer hatred will most likely take all real power away from Biden like they did with Obama when their real needs are not met.
It is so sad to see our nation careening from extreme to extreme and wasting our time and resources in the name of demagogue’s politically correct “science” while ignoring the real scientific facts.
Virgil Stevens
San Carlos
(1) comment
Good morning, Virgil
I agree. We need better data to help shape our energy policies. I'm all for getting greener, but not the way it has been proposed in the Green New Deal.
But I disagree re: energy issues being the determining factor in whether the Biden presidency will be one or two terms. Other issues will probably play a bigger role in the 2024 election. Let's see what happens in the mid-term elections... they'll be here before we know it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.