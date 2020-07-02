Editor,
A young man came upon me one day and immediately became incensed and agitated when he saw I was wearing a red Make America Great Again hat in public and nothing was happening to me.
Giving me several stares and in complete astonishment, he comes right at me in a very agitated state and says to me, “Man, what nationality are you?” Why exactly he came up to me and asked me this question was not clear. I calmly replied to the young man that I was American. He responded to me in an even more angry and agitated tone as if the answer I gave him was not sufficient and that I somehow owed him one. “No man” he says, “Don’t try to be funny, you know what I mean, what color are you?”
I remained calm even though you can feel the adrenaline building in this young man’s body. Not wanting to upset this total stranger any further than he already was, I slowly answered him clearly, “Why I am red, white and blue, inside and out.” Frustrated with my answers and the fact that I am 6-foot-4 inches and 225 pounds, he decided to just walk away.
We went our separate ways in peace and understanding avoiding any violence or profanities. I think it was very beneficial for both us and a teaching moment in these very trying and racially charged times. As a Trump supporter, I am just doing everything I can to defuse the hostile environment we find ourselves.
Christopher P. Conway
San Mateo
