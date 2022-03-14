Editor,
Thank you for sharing coverage on the crisis in Ukraine. I would like to share a local perspective. I have been a San Mateo resident since 2005 and a San Francisco Bay Area resident since 1979. This is my home.
However, the war in Ukraine has, for better or worse, reawakened my roots; I was born in Kyiv. I was 5 when we left and, regrettably, have not been back. I was planning to go back this summer, but this is now an impossibility, with my birthplace under siege. For years, and certainly after becoming naturalized in 1986, I ignored my heritage, identifying myself as someone from the former Soviet Union. Never Russia, as that would have been technically incorrect. Once in a while, from Ukraine.
I was ambivalent, at best, about my heritage; Jews were third-class citizens in the former U.S.S.R., behind ethnic Russians and non-Jews from other republics, including Ukraine. The free and fair election of Zelensky, another member of the tribe, in 2019 helped change that. The invasion of Crimea and Donbas in 2014, and Maidan, temporarily reawakened by sense of original home, but the purpose, at least ostensibly, was not regime change.
A 40-mile convoy was not outside my home town; it did not cut to the bone. The current invasion changed all of that. When asked, I say that I am from Ukraine. In so doing, I express my conviction in freedom, self-determination and territorial and individual integrity. Please support Ukraine.
John Pavolotsky
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.