Editor,
Thank you for always giving space to important local events here in Burlingame. Generally, the articles do a good job of explaining both sides of a discussion especially if there is a split vote. Unfortunately, last week’s article on the California Drive bike route improvements did not explain the yes side of the vote, which was the council majority. The council was originally presented two options: A., which was a protected northbound lane on the east side of the street and a southbound lane on the west side of the street that was subject to interruption from driveways, and B., which was a protected lane on the east side of the street with both north and southbound bike traffic. A third option B Modified, was also presented that in addition to the N/S protected lane, added a third southbound lane to the west side of the street to be used by “experienced” bikers.
The majority vote of the council supported the staff and Traffic and Safety Commission recommendation for Option B because it was deemed the safest route for all bikers regardless of experience as it eliminated the dangerous conflicts between driveways on California Drive. This option protects every rider who takes the time to cross over the street and does not encourage less experienced riders to try to navigate the cars entering and leaving parking lots. It also preserved parking (to the tune of 90 spaces) for the businesses and apartments on or near California Drive. This option was also supported by staff and the majority of the public survey respondents and was characterized as the best way to connect future bike lane upgrades. This was an equitable solution that supported both experienced bikers and novices. Hopefully, the experienced bikers can take a few more minutes for their safety and others and use the new protected lane when it is complete. We hope that in the future your reporting will characterize both sides of the discussion, especially to understand why a decision was made by the majority.
Ann O’Brien
Burlingame
The letter writer is
the mayor of Burlingame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.