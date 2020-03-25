Editor,
I am disappointed with state school district officials who are endangering many subcontractors and their families by not pausing construction. Many general contractors and the Associated General Contractors of California (AGC-CA) are latching onto the governor’s “construction” vaguery on the state COVID website. However, the order calls out 16 federal designated critical infrastructure sectors. Those are the exceptions. No more, no less.
This is not a time to find loop holes to find or make work. School districts hold the contracts, school districts can save contractors lives by issuing schedule extension orders. Let construction workers who use respirators dedicate those resources to health professionals. Stop the projects and free up those resources for the critical infrastructure sectors.
The AGC-CA has asked “each municipality to designate appropriate local officials from the public health department, planning and building departments to assist with permitting and inspections.” It is the responsibility of every school district, planning and building department to decide and enforce what construction falls under the 16 federal designated critical infrastructure sectors. No more, no less.
Pause the schools being built, let sub-contractors surge the critical infrastructure sectors or stay home. Leadership is sometimes knowing to take the foot off the gas and letting people do what is right and safe. Work to keep the lights on, make sure toilets flush, ramp critical infrastructure, get hospitals and clinics ready. Everyone else, stay home.
Evan Adams
Foster City
