Editor,
Has our democracy of 240 years reached its expiration date? I see with a bit of embarrassment that our current president addressed what was called a “democracy summit” with a call to aid other nations to build, expand and encourage others in resisting what many see as a chronic democratic backsliding in many areas of the world. We in the United States have seen two recent elections where one party garnered the majority of the popular votes yet surrendered power to another party which was declared the winner by our courts and the electoral collage (a bizarre and unique system). Yet when that same party lost the popular vote by an even larger margin in 2020 and was declared the losers by that same unique mechanism, that same party which benefited from having the other party submit to the rules then refused to admit their loss in turn. We now see our 240 year experiment in real jeopardy.
Mike Caggiano
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.