Thank you for the well-written article by Curtis Driscoll in Wednesday morning’s Daily Journal regarding Monday night’s San Mateo City Council meeting. I was there and confirm that he captured the main points of the meeting: that San Mateo is unnecessarily without a mayor or vice mayor after eight hours of deadlock, and that the city attorney strongly recommended that a selection be made, which two councilmembers, Diaz Nash and Newsom, repeatedly ignored.
I add the embarrassment and shame for San Mateo that I feel right now, which will only grow the longer this goes on. The main purpose of denying Amourence Lee the mayor position, which she should have been appointed to, had custom, tradition and city charter been followed, was to greatly weaken her. Councilmembers Diaz Nash and Newsom wish to create a conservative majority to deal with the housing element, the general plan, and land use decisions. Their positions run counter to what the majority of San Mateo residents want and need.
Unless Councilmember Amourence Lee is elected mayor immediately, this is a stain on the terms of Diaz Nash and Newsom.
I hope that by the time this appears in print that Amourence Lee has been elected mayor. This stalling has gone on far too long.
