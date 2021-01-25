Editor,
Biden and the Democrats did not win a mandate. Despite the enormous advantage of a press and social media that is 95% biased for Democrats, the Senate is one vote from a tie and Republicans gained seats in the House.
There is no demand to go back to catch and release on the border. There's no interest in allowing China to engage in unfair trade and steal our technology. There’s no support to remove sanctions from Iran, liberalize policy towards North Korea, remove sanctions from Russia. There’s not enough support to pass multi-trillion dollar spending packages for Democrat priorities or support for tax increases.
Biden did not run on admitting DC as a state, eliminating the filibuster or packing the Supreme Court. There’s no interest in reducing charter schools or requiring that the New York Times 1619 “history” be taught in our public schools. Biden's biggest problem will come from the Democrat left and China sensing any weakness in him.
Biden is inheriting a COVID vaccine he had nothing to do with. Its delivery is only hindered by typical bureaucratic misfires. Once COVID vaccinations are administered, the economy will resume its prior growth if Trump’s pro-growth polices are kept in place. Joe's call for unity will fall on deaf ears as the liberal media preaches hate toward 74 million of its fellow Americans. Worst of all for Democrats is they’ll no longer have Trump as a foil.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
Biden has only been president less than a week and he already has over 15,000 Americans die of Covid on his watch. We deserve better than a president who allows his citizens to die. Come on man, Impeach Biden Now, he is useless against this virus and it is all his fault.
