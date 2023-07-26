Editor,
Editor,
The supposedly Good Neighbor site NextDoor recently changed its rules allowing businesses, legal and illegal, to directly submit posts advertising their businesses in the General Platform without having to have a sponsored ad.
Many construction related companies that advertise, promote, and are recommended by neighbors that do residential and commercial construction work are not licensed by the state.
Existing state laws require any construction company that performs a project costing over $500 including materials and labor have a valid state contractors license. The laws require any business to list their license number in any advertising and listings. Those companies that do not have a license are required to state that fact.
NextDoor has provided a free and open forum for illegal unlicensed companies. They have punished neighbors for asking companies if they are licensed, what their license number is, or even warning the public that a license is required for the work they are proposing to do.
NextDoor has a bias against the construction industry as you are allowed to ask other industries about their qualifications.
Why does NextDoor allow fraud to be committed against the construction industry on a daily basis by criminals operating illegal construction scams on the NextDoor site?
Tim Gordon
San Carlos
