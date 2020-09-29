Editor,
Newsom’s electric car idea is another pie-in-the-sky plan by this governor to garner headlines (“Big and bold ideas” in the Sept. 24 edition of the Daily Journal).
With rolling brownouts on the electrical grid during heat waves, the state’s power grid needing an overhaul, how exactly does he think the state will be able to recharge all these vehicles. He will be long gone by then so it will be someone else’s problem.
Alan Duerson
San Carlos
