Editor,
The custom of celebrating New Year’s with gatherings and Champaigne is very much ingrained in many cultures. It’s very likely to continue. However, what comes to mind is one analogy. Like the people on the Titanic waving to those on shore as the ship moves out on it’s maiden voyage, they had no idea what disaster was coming. As 2020 began, we had NO idea what disasters would take place.
So, here’s my suggestion. Sports teams celebrate when a championship or a title is won, not the beginning of the season. Now we should celebrate the end of any year that was mainly positive and memorable. We can at least celebrate the highlights during the year then at year-end.
A.R. Habeeb Jr.
Redwood City
(0) comments
