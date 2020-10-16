Editor,
At a recent candidate forum, Redwood City District 1 candidate Jeff Gee stated that the City Council has a tendency to ignore the needs of Redwood Shores residents and gave some examples. But, Jeff’s awareness of the Shores’ lack of representation brings up the question of why he did not address these issues during the eight years he was on the council.
Like many establishment politicians, during his many years on the council, Jeff Gee did not take action to remedy the problems that he now claims he wants to tackle. During his eight years on the council, he seemed quite focused on developing major building projects. Are more building projects what Shores residents want?
We do not need more establishment politicians. Just as our country desperately needs new voices now, Redwood City needs a fresh voice that prioritizes the public good. Nancy Radcliffe — a community-focused advocate — is that voice.
Sue Chow, Ph.D.
Redwood Shores
