Editor,
Recently I have received a notification brochure from the city of Belmont about the new districts for election of councilmembers. There is some need to go to district representation rather than at large. Currently, the city of Belmont has five councilmembers, the proposed change to district elections would only have four representatives. This would mean that if the mayor is selected by the council that one district will get two votes and the other three districts only one vote each. This does not sound like a good idea to me. Instead of more transparency and open government we would get less!
How were the four districts developed and why not start with the premise that there needs to be five. Areas like the area east of El Camino has not had a councilmember elected.
We need to stop this predetermined district mapping and start over again.
Bob Krainz
Belmont
