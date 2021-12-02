Editor,
Thank you for your Nov. 18, 2021, article in the Daily Journal titled, “Effort to name Burlingame school after Ruth Bader Ginsburg stalls.”
I echo trustee Wong’s suggestion to stop the practice of naming schools after people altogether.
When we name a school after a person, we’re stuck with that person’s whole story, parts of which may be problematic. While it’s important to learn from that person’s whole story, we don’t need to turn that person’s name into an object of civic reverence.
Instead, let’s rename BIS, Franklin, Lincoln, Hoover, Roosevelt, McKinley and Washington Elementary Schools after anything but a person, such as renaming them after native plants, trees, birds, animals or local geographical landmarks.
Esther Kim
Burlingame
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.