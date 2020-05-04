Editor,
I read with delight the March 3 letter to the editor “Pork in the stimulus bill” by Charles Bonnici. He pointed out his dissatisfaction with the “Pork” that Democrats insisted on adding to the first trillion-dollar stimulus bill. Of note was the $45 million earmarked for the Kennedy Center among other non-essential recipients.
Kudos to U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo as her lifelong career in politics guided her to sidestep these key issues and address them under the umbrella of “protecting the millions of Americans whose lives and livelihoods have been shattered by the coronavirus.” (“Putting workers and families first” in the April 9 edition of the Daily Journal). She then spins the issue on “secret loans” to big business by Republicans. Similar to “secret” backroom appointments to the judicial benches in District 19 and elsewhere.
As for working “well into the night,” I can now comfortably rest well knowing that my elected officials are doing what it takes to earn their salaries, pensions and lifelong health care benefits just like all of us “little people.”
Thank you Mr. Bonnici for your unbiased and bipartisan viewpoint.
Stephen Sanguinetti
San Mateo
