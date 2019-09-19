Editor,
Reading about actress Felicity Huffman heading off to prison had me wondering what the purpose of our correctional institutions is (“Huffman gets 14 days in college scam” in the Sept. 14-15 edition of the Daily Journal). I thought they were supposed to keep dangerous people off the street and try to reform them to re-enter society. It appears they are being used just to punish.
Every day, I read about people that I would not fear meeting in a dark alley, being sent to prison, while some scary individuals are getting early release due to overcrowding. This makes no sense.
Felicity Huffman could contemplate the error of her ways while she worked in a soup kitchen, or collected trash. Perhaps she could have donated to scholarship funds as well to give restitution. Putting her in prison, at taxpayers’ expense, is counter-productive.
This is not to say that people who break the law, even non-violent offenders, should not have to make amends. I just believe we need to be more sensible how we handle incarceration.
Tim Donnelly
Burlingame
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.