Editor,
According to dictionaries, liberalism is associated with general broadening of the mind, being openminded, not prejudiced, strict or rigorous, but favoring individual liberty and political and social reform. While not all liberals agree on everything, most liberals in the United States agree that equal opportunity for all people is a good goal. So, being called “liberal” should be a compliment, right? Not exactly how Trump supporters have twisted it around. In this crowd the word is used as a derogatory label, especially when they have no real answer to a question or challenge.
I have a vast circle of family and friends in many countries, mostly Northern Europe. They are all very well educated, successful and accomplished, as well as solid members of their various societies. Not a single one has anything good to say about Donald Trump, instead he is considered a raving lunatic. The only Republican among my close friends, a U.S. citizen, wouldn’t even dream about voting for Trump. Are these people bewildered and fooled, or is it more likely that the far less informed and educated, and far less accomplished, Trump followers are? And if we look at Trump, follow his Twitter and TV antics, consider his incessant lying, his inability to attract and keep qualified people for important jobs, as well as his many outright stupid statements, what is there to admire and support, especially for someone occupying the most important and powerful office in the world?
Jorg Aadahl
San Mate
