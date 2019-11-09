Editor,
The Voting Rights Act requires that jurisdictions with significant communities of people whose first language is not English be provided ballot information, instructions and voting support in their language. Even if communities in California are below the required threshold of 5% or 10,000 voters, we should proactively welcome all voters to the polls with familiar-language ballots and instructions.
Forrest McDonald
San Mateo
