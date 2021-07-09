Editor,
It’s time to make fossil fuels a thing of the past. Every second that we rely on dirty energy sources, we threaten the air our children breathe, the water we drink and the planet we all rely on. The good news? We have the solution at our fingertips: Clean, renewable energy. With vast renewable resources available throughout the U.S. and the ability to tap them to power our society, it’s time to embrace a future powered by clean, renewable energy locally, statewide and nationwide.
Conor McKeown
San Jose
