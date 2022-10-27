Editor,
Editor,
A successful mayor must have three qualities: a commitment to progress, an inclusive leadership style and the experience to achieve results. Mayor Mates has those characteristics and many more.
Mayor Mates has demonstrated the ability to consider all viewpoints and interests, the knowledge to get things done and the courage to make controversial decisions. Her leadership is why she has been endorsed by Congresswoman Speier, former State Sen. Jerry Hill, current State Sen. Josh Becker, and Assemblyman Kevin Mullin.
Mayor Mates brings people from all parts of town and all interest groups to the table. She listens to everyone and isn’t distracted by small but loud groups. And then she gets things done. She has used her effective style to support local business, to build bridges with our school district and to manage our housing crisis.
Finally, Julia’s commitment to our city has led her to devote extra time working with regional organizations, making sure that Belmont’s interests are represented. She has shown that she has the experience and ability to get results.
All of these are reasons she has tremendous grassroots support. Indeed, unlike her opponent, she hasn’t tried to buy your vote by loaning her campaign substantial sums of money. Rather, she has walked the city, knocked on doors and listened to residents. She has earned your vote one door and one long day at a time. As you vote, I ask you to join me in enthusiastically voting for Mayor Mates.
Brian Matthews
Belmont
