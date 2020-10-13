Editor,
Redwood Shores candidate for Redwood City Council, Jeff Gee, said that sea level rise will cause more frequent flooding and require expensive upgrades to protect at-risk buildings. He says the city should partner with private property owners to help pay for these improvements.
Déjà vu! When he was on the City Council in 2011, Gee said the same thing about Cargill/DMB paying for infrastructure to protect their proposed development on the salt ponds. The proposal to develop 12,000 homes was so unpopular that Cargill withdrew their proposal.
However, Redwood Shores voters should not be fooled by Gee’s rhetoric and agenda; developers don’t pay for levees unless they are permitted to build along the Bayfront. Gee’s record shows he’s pro-development in the wrong places and not a friend to protecting wetlands as a solution to sea level rise. We don’t need him back on the council.
Marsha Cohen
Redwood City
