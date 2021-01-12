Editor,
There is little doubt that the president has committed offenses that warrant impeachment. However, what would be the gain? The thinking is that, if impeached, he would never be able to again run for office. Really. Hey folks, if after watching this guy’s antics for the past four years, the majority of Americans would vote to put him back in office, then many of us should be moving to a Greek Island.
Donald Trump is like any other celebrity, he loves the publicity. He doesn’t care if it’s good or bad, just keep me on the front page.
So why feed into his ego with an impeachment trial and take the chance that he could win. I am reminded of Jan Van Eyck’s painting ‘The Last Judgement’ with demons pulling sinners down into hell. In Donald Trump’s case, it won’t be demons but creditors. It’s time to take his name off the front page and let the vultures feast.
Steven Howard
Redwood City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.