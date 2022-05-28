Editor,
New housing development has grown quite a bit in the city of San Mateo.
Unfortunately, this new development has not solved any housing problems in the community.
We know that the problem is very big, some families have still not been able to pay for their housing since the pandemic began and more members living in a single apartment.
The question we ask ourselves is, who really are the beneficiaries of the new development?
Families who have lived in San Mateo for years have not yet had the opportunity to own a home and continue to pay rent.
More housing? For whom?
Angelica Zamora
San Mateo
