The well-expressed guest perspective “The one choice you can’t afford to make” by Rudy Espinoza Murray dated July 30 on the crisis of gun violence is comprehensive and so eye-opening. The facts and numbers are very scary. The suggestions for solutions are worthwhile making every possible effort.
Hopefully, everyone reads this piece. Hopefully all of us do something about it and reach out to gun violence prevention groups.
Guns destroy lives, families and communities ... too often, too many times.
Susanne Thiel
Foster City
