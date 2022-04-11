Editor,
With all the talk about how to end gun violence there is only one answer. Start teaching all our children before they grow up how to live life. All gang members were once children. It’s easier to build a child than it is to repair an adult. Start from the beginning.
Robert A. Nice
Redwood City
