Editor,
It’s always a treat when Matt Grocott descends from his library to grace us with a civics lesson. This time, he uses a wobbly comparison of “liberty” and “freedom” to fabricate a netherworld where duly-elected and legally-appointed officials issue executive orders that undermine his pursuit of happiness (“Liberty and freedom” column in the Nov. 9 edition of the Daily Journal). But oops, Trump signed more of them in his single term (220) than did Bush 41, Clinton, Bush 43, or Obama in any of theirs. Then we’re treated to his expert (sic) scientific opinion regarding withering vaccine efficacy and flourishing natural immunity. And I’ll bet his fans in Texas are unnerved by his support of “my body, my choice.”
Mike Aydelott
San Carlos
