Editor,
Our state legislators are considering how to reform the California governor recall legislation. Here is the suggestion I sent to them.
Leave the current signature requirements in place.
When the proper number of valid signatures is obtained, the election is scheduled. The current governor remains in office while the campaign and the election are under way.
The qualifications for candidates remain as they are. The current governor’s name can be on the ballot if he or she is qualified.
The only question on the ballot is “Who shall be governor for the remainder of the term? Vote for no more than three.”
Each voter uses ranked choice voting to specify a first, second and third choice candidate.
The top contender must obtain a majority of at least 50% of the vote plus one vote to win.
If the top contender does not obtain this majority in this election a runoff election is held with the names of the two top contenders from the first election approximately two weeks after the first election is certified. If the runoff election results in a tie, a coin flip determines the winner.
The winner becomes governor immediately.
Jack Daane
San Mateo
