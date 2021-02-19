Editor,
Democrats now want government to create a “Reality Czar” to police “untruths” on the internet. Does this sound to anyone like the state media in Russia shutting down the speech of Aleksei Navalny? It’s the job of our courts to determine what is free speech, not Google, Facebook and Twitter. Companies shouldn’t censor political speech with edited news feeds, biased page rankings, etc.
The Democrats’ chokehold over speech is Amazon, Microsoft and Google’s virtual monopoly on cloud services that cooperate in censoring Republican sites. One answer is for Republican investors to start their own cloud service for a market of 76 million Republican customers. Another is that in return for liability protection under section 230, social media companies should be restricted from censoring free political speech allowed under the Constitution and Supreme Court rulings. They should be the first to encourage free speech and the more the better.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
