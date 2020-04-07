Editor,
The San Mateo County Community College District Board plows ahead with its flawed process of choosing a permanent chancellor, as though little has changed.
The public has had almost no opportunity for input, with just two of 15 members from the public being appointed to the chancellor search committee. Nobody was invited to apply. The district chose who it will hear from.
The public has no opportunity to interview the candidates, except by submitting questions which may or not be asked by someone unknown. We’ll have no opportunity to meet the candidates, as things stand now. The district seems to remember the public only when it has a tax increase on the ballot.
The prudent thing to do is defer the entire process for a time that allows robust public participation. It’d be a mistake for the current board to hire someone who might lack the support of the new board, with three seats elected this fall.
There will long be a taint attached to the new chancellor if he or she is chosen by a flawed process that doesn’t welcome public input.
Bill Collins
Margaret Goodale
Pacifica
