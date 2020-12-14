Editor,
Whether or not the ferry to Redwood City becomes reality (“Plans for Redwood City ferry move forward” in the Dec. 10 edition of the Daily Journal), it may be worth looking into it coming to Burlingame. While there are environmental concerns regarding the Redwood City location, Coyote Point is far more accessible.
There are many new office building close by and perhaps some bicycles could be included in the mix. If it does go to Redwood City from South San Francisco, Coyote Point is on the way. If that plan is nixed, it still would be viable, and perhaps preferred, to come to Burlingame.
Tim Donnelly
Burlingame
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.