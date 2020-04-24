Editor,
Due to the fear of spreading viruses through the passing of canned food or other sanitary supplies, there has been a recent decline in donations to local charities all around the Bay.
It is important and vital for these charities to continue to open their doors to help supply those who might be either homeless or are living paycheck to paycheck, as there are many families and communities in the Bay Area, who might have suffered a severe job loss due to this virus and rely on these food donations to take care of their family and kids.
Therefore, it is important for Bay Area residents as a whole to help combat this virus by ensuring that all families regardless of their financial ability have the guarantee that their wellbeing will not be threatened by the lack of food or other necessary supplies.
I urge residents to give back as much as they can to local charities. Because of the concern for the virus, monetary donations will be the best method that can be made via the internet or mail, but every dollar counts.
Here are some charities that you can donate to:
Edward Zhang
Palo Alto
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.