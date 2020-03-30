Editor,
We have longed defined first responders, police, fire, doctors, as essential workers. Now, as we face a global pandemic, we are challenged to redefine who our essential workers are. Essential workers are grocery clerks, restaurant workers, truck drivers, plumbers, postal carriers, and so many more. Where do the majority of our essential workers live?
These mostly union workers have always been the backbone of our society. Until now, how many of us stopped to ponder the logistics behind an everyday trip to the grocery store or wondered how many people it took to keep the store up and running?
When looking toward the future, we must look to protect our essential workers. Think about what this pandemic would look like if our grocery stores were closed, if prescriptions couldn’t be filled, our sewers weren’t maintained, if there was nobody delivered the mail?
Now, imagine what will happen when the inevitable “Big One” hits. The earthquake California natives have been preparing for, for most of our lives. What happens when the bridges that carry our essential workers from their homes in the East Bay and beyond, fall? What happens then?
Once the COVID-19 pandemic is over, we’ll examine how our community responded. We must remember the courageous men and women who worked tirelessly, risking their own health and safety to sustain each one of us. They deserve to be able to afford to live, raise their children, and to be part of the communities they valiantly serve.
Chris Rasmussen
Redwood City
