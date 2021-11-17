Editor,
SamTrans recently proposed to discontinue Route 295 bus service to Cordilleras Mental Health Center. This was announced as part of the Reimagine SamTrans project, which aims to address efficiency and equity issues throughout the SamTrans system. Removal of this stop would be an injustice to one of San Mateo’s most vulnerable groups, who face serious barriers to transportation mobility and who depend on the route for access to healthcare, economic and social opportunities.
SamTrans has dubbed this a “low ridership” route, but these data don’t tell the full story. Because they live in a congregate setting, residents selflessly — nay, heroically — abstained from riding for more than a year. The bus is now more essential than ever as residents recover from the impacts of the pandemic, and we expect that ridership will continue to increase.
SamTrans has an opportunity to continue to support Cordilleras as residents reconnect with their communities. If SamTrans truly cares about equity, it will continue serving Cordilleras residents.
As community members, you can help support this initiative by emailing reimagine@samtrans.com, calling 800-660-4287, or attending the next SamTrans Board Meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 1. The meeting will be 2 p.m. in the Edward J. Bacciocco Auditorium at 1250 San Carlos Ave.
Thank you for your support.
Rosa Ulloa
Kyla Valenti
Redwood City
On behalf of the Cordilleras Mental Health Center staff and residents
(2) comments
I know of people who have used the bus to get to work at the facility.
Rosa and Kyla, thank you for writing this letter, as I was not aware that SamTrans was considering cutting off this lifeline service. I have sent my email to the SamTrans board requesting that they do not stop what is already a fairly minimal service providing a connection between this remote location and the rest of the county.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.