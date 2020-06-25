Editor,
I have a big shout-out to Austin Walsh for his reporting in “Burlingame talks about police force policy” (June 19). Reviewing city council recordings can be like watching paint dry, but Austin has delivered a real public service with his effort. Because of his vigilance we now know we have a sitting member of the City Council, Michael Brownrigg, who advocates that the city of Burlingame engage in employment discrimination. The Brownrigg quote, “Basically, every new hire (in the Burlingame Police Department) from now on should be women” is past disconcerting, it’s appalling.
Gender discrimination in hiring practices is illegal and Brownrigg has put the city at risk of very legitimate legal action by qualified male applicants. Oh, and it’s just plain wrong. He should retract his comments, apologize to the citizens of Burlingame and take a good long look in the mirror. He may not like what he sees.
Joseph Baylock
Burlingame
