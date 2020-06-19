Burlingame officials committed to examining the police department’s use of force policy and agreed this week to work alongside community members in determining potential improvements. The Burlingame City Council unanimously approved taking former President Barack Obama’s pledge to address police use of force policies during a meeting Monday, June 15.
The decision, which comes in the wake of a weekend of protests against police brutality and racism, sets the stage for a series of discussions led by police with members of the Burlingame community.
Race relations are particularly sensitive in Burlingame, where police recently identified a man suspected of threatening to shoot a family because the two children were wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts. The man has been charged with four counts of felony threats, each with a hate crime enhancement, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Mayor Emily Beach lauded the willingness of Police Chief Mike Matteucci to participate in the challenging conversations and examine potential refinements.
“Our police department has to be willing to take a closer look to see where we can improve,” she said.
For his part, Matteucci said details need to be worked out regarding when the first community engagement event will be held. But he imagined a series of online discussions with residents and community members which could eventually give way to amendments.
The decision to host dialogue between police and residents follows a national trend stemming from the killing of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others by police.
Locally, San Mateo and Redwood City hosted town hall meetings recently to discuss relationships between residents and the police department, and a budget discussion in South San Francisco last week largely focused on similar issues.
In Burlingame, Matteucci said some use of force policy amendments have already been adopted such as banning chokeholds and writing into code an emphasis on de-escalating potential tense situations.
Councilman Ricardo Ortiz said the upcoming sessions should not be considered an indictment on the city’s police department, while acknowledging the chance to improve potentially strained relationships.
“It is important at this time we review our policies and ensure we are doing everything right,” he said.
With the stage set, Councilman Michael Brownrigg called for progressive change to the department’s policy.
“It is intolerable that so many of our neighbors and friends and residents fear the police. It is intolerable. We need to change that and I think Burlingame can be a part of figuring out how to change that,” he said.
Brownrigg suggested the department consider disarming officers on routine calls which do not require service weapons and said he believed half the force should be comprised of women by 2030.
“Basically, every new hire from now on should be women,” said Brownrigg, citing research showing women police officers are less prone to use force and more effective solving issues nonviolently.
Acknowledging his proposal to disarm officers may ruffle some feathers, Brownrigg said he felt police who would turn away from the department because of the policy are not the sort he’d want in Burlingame.
And while much of the discourse recently focuses on national unrest, Brownrigg pointed to incidents in recent years as evidence of the need for reform locally.
He cited San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies killing Chinedu Okobi near the city’s border in Millbrae in 2018 after stopping him because he was allegedly acting erratically. And he pointed to former Burlingame police officer David Granucci, who was fired after he offered to help a woman with her driving under the influence charge in return for sex.
“We know it can happen here, even though we have a great force,” said Brownrigg.
