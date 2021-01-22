Editor,
Regarding the Jan. 21 letter “Electoral College gifts” by Jorg Aadahl, the reason we have the Electoral College is so that a few populous centers cannot dictate what is good for the entire county. What do Californians and New Yorkers know about life in the Midwest? It’s another check and balance to make sure our government works for all, not just the coastal elites as we are called.
Say what you will about Trump, but he is the first president in a good while who didn’t lead us into a new war while brokering many deals of peace in the Middle East.
That is fact and not up for debate.
Joe Guttenbeil
Redwood City
