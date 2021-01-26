Editor,
This is in response to the Jan. 22 letter from Joe Guttenbeil. Just like Mr. Guttenbeil, I want fairness in voting, but, just as it seems unfair for the larger states to have undue influence over who should be president, it’s equally unfair to give a small minority of states an oversized influence in national Presidential elections which is what the Electoral College does. How is this best for the entire country?
My take on this is that what’s best for the entire country must be what is best for the majority of the residents of the entire country based on one person, one vote. This gives the voice of every voter equal weight regardless of what state they live in.
Removing the Electoral College and replacing it with the popular vote would not be detrimental to the smaller states since each state regardless of size gets two senators to represent them in Congress. This puts them on an equal footing with senators from all the other states when it comes to day-to-day legislation. Larger states would still have more representatives in the House, but the influence of the House and the executive would be limited by the power of the Senate where every state has equal representation.
Let’s do away with the Electoral College and give every citizen a equal say in outcome of the presidential election.
David Crabbe
San Carlos
(1) comment
When more than half of the country thinks its OK to tax the other guy, especially in California and New York, The Electoral College prevents those takers from taking over the entire country.
