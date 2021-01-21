Editor,

The outdated Electoral College has given us two Republican presidents not elected by the majority of the population. George W. Bush sent our troops into bloody, unnecessary and unwinnable wars in the Middle East, partly based on lies. Donald J. Trump sent armed domestic terrorists into bloody, unnecessary and unwinnable war on the Capitol, partly based on lies. What have we learned from that “college?” Anything?

Jorg Aadahl

San Mateo

Patrick Henry
Patrick Henry

Jorg- you are not from this country so let me give you a little history about it. The Electoral College was developed so that cities and urban areas which were the population centers in our country did not select the president outright due to their numbers. While your family was in Scandinavia and had no clue about America, this process was going on in my country. So for you to question the Electoral College is like a visitor to your house criticizing your carpet.

